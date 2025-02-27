Canton Hathaway LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total value of $10,798,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,246,926.56. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Broadcom Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $212.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.46. The stock has a market cap of $998.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.87%.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
