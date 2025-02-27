Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target to $20.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xometry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

Get Xometry alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Xometry

Xometry Stock Down 5.0 %

Insider Transactions at Xometry

Xometry stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Xometry has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33.

In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $39,818.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,183.48. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Miln sold 5,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $227,989.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,586.57. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,312 shares of company stock valued at $517,537. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Xometry by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xometry by 7.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 284,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Xometry during the third quarter worth $411,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.