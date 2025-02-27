Cape ANN Savings Bank Buys 49 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $287,457,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 37.7% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in Tesla by 19.6% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 4,767 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Roth Capital upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.57.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,095,100. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $40,775,792.65. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $290.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $390.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

