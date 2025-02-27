Capral Limited (ASX:CAA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.40

Capral Limited (ASX:CAA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Capral’s previous final dividend of $0.35.
Capral Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.65.
Capral Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capral
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Will Alibaba’s $53B AI Bet Be the Key to Tech Supremacy?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Builders FirstSource Is Laying the Foundation for a Rebound
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Capral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.