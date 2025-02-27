Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and traded as low as $7.25. Capricorn Energy shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 1,504 shares.

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas worldwide. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in Mexico and Egypt. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.