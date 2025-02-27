CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Stephens in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 83.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CDNA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CDNA stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. CareDx has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $34.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $86.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.70% and a negative net margin of 45.90%. On average, research analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in CareDx by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 198,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 58,300 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 120,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 66,833 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 231,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

