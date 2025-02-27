Carlson Capital L.P. Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Carlson Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.3% of Carlson Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.96.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.0 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $247.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.48 and a 200-day moving average of $258.86. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.80 and a 52 week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

