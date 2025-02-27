Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.100-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $400.0 million-$410.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $419.8 million.

CSV traded down $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $39.78. The company had a trading volume of 99,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.79. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

