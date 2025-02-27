Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 49.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 524,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,861,000 after buying an additional 174,586 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1,819.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 130,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,959,000 after purchasing an additional 123,502 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 281.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,863,000 after acquiring an additional 121,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,090,000 after acquiring an additional 119,350 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,091,000 after acquiring an additional 84,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,761.11. This trade represents a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,765.72. This represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.6 %

CASY opened at $416.00 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.00 and a 1 year high of $445.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $410.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.56. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

