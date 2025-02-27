Catherine Cusack Acquires 1,000 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) Director Catherine Cusack bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,733.69. This trade represents a 1.72 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Catherine Cusack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Catherine Cusack bought 1,500 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $23,880.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.01 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 226.42%.

Institutional Trading of Sabra Health Care REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

