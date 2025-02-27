Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth $2,507,296,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,560,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,047,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,677,000 after purchasing an additional 584,208 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 34.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,812,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,073,000 after buying an additional 460,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,134,000 after buying an additional 456,879 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Marathon Capitl upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.13.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $335.15 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The company has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion and a PE ratio of 60.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.37.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

