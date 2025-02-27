CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.93 and last traded at $38.44, with a volume of 1003362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of CEVA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CEVA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

CEVA Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $908.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.89 and a beta of 1.25.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.16). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 254,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 169,677 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 97.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 211,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 104,453 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 206.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 92,295 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 600,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 91,668 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

Featured Stories

