CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) is Walter Public Investments Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Walter Public Investments Inc. lessened its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,574 shares during the quarter. CGI makes up about 3.7% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $20,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 288.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CGI by 34.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in CGI by 1.3% during the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 225,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in CGI by 15.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CGI by 8.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

GIB stock opened at $111.94 on Thursday. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.92 and a 1-year high of $122.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. CGI had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.72%. Equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.1039 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. CGI’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIB shares. StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.25.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

