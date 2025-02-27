Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,789 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.10. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $115.24. The stock has a market cap of $128.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

