Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $782,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,303,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $280,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,402 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,828,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3,103.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,534,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,496,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,210,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $144,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,298 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $53.76 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.77.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

