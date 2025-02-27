Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Chevron Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $154.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.52 and a 200-day moving average of $151.31. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

