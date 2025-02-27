China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Update

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
China CITIC Bank Stock Performance
Shares of CHCJY stock remained flat at $14.85 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 529. China CITIC Bank has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.08.
About China CITIC Bank
