China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Update

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

China CITIC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CHCJY stock remained flat at $14.85 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 529. China CITIC Bank has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.08.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

