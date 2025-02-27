Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.30 Per Share

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

Chord Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 34.3% per year over the last three years. Chord Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 38.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chord Energy to earn $13.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $113.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.30 and its 200-day moving average is $127.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $107.24 and a 12-month high of $190.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRD shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Chord Energy from $192.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chord Energy from $194.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research raised Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.08.

In other Chord Energy news, CAO Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,428.80. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

