Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Workiva (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $89.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -97.40 and a beta of 1.06. Workiva has a 12-month low of $65.47 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $59,676,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $59,894,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the third quarter worth about $381,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $51,353,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $32,863,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

