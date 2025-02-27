Cloud Storage Stocks To Consider – February 27th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, Tuya, Alarm.com, and Backblaze are the five Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares in companies that provide cloud-based data storage and management solutions. These companies offer remote storage environments accessible over the internet, positioning them as key players in the technology and data services sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.51. 632,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. NetApp has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.04. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

CVLT stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.27. The stock had a trading volume of 150,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,543. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.74. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $190.11.

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

TUYA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,877,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,083. Tuya has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Alarm.com stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.44. The stock had a trading volume of 106,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,356. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $77.29.

Backblaze (BLZE)

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.66. 343,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,113. Backblaze has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $12.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $295.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.92.

