Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Has $318,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,946 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American International Group by 32.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 29.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,558,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 232,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,013,000 after buying an additional 82,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

