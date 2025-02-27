Constantin Ionel Stefan Sells 9,066 Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $28,376.58. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 421,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,260.57. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPX opened at $2.77 on Thursday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $292.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amprius Technologies by 124.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 152,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 184,863 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 343.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,939 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Stories

