Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives $254.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Roth Capital cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE STZ opened at $178.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $160.46 and a one year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.