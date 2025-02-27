Convergence Financial LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Convergence Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 153.9% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $3,552,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $159.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.54 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.25, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.