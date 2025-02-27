Convergence Financial LLC Trims Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Convergence Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,424,890 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $387,389,000 after acquiring an additional 212,396 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 23,771 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $3,054,573.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at $16,152,064.50. The trade was a 15.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $135.94 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $99.71 and a 52-week high of $136.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 31.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

