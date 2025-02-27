Corrado Advisors LLC Buys 5,313 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sincerus Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 438,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 68,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IGF opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average is $53.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $55.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

