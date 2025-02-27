Corrado Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Corrado Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KJUL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 28.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.5 %

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.57.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

