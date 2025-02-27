Corrado Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Corrado Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,948 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 145,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,875,465 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $394,920,000 after purchasing an additional 649,251 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,523 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $181.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Verizon Communications Cuts Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 65.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.08.

Get Our Latest Report on VZ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 11,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $453,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,439.20. This trade represents a 43.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,085 shares of company stock worth $1,582,995. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.