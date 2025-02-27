Corrado Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Corrado Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust accounts for about 1.3% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,109,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,002,000 after acquiring an additional 116,182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 225,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 134,121 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 88,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 66.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 224,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 90,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth $2,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE STWD opened at $20.01 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STWD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

