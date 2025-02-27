Corrado Advisors LLC Purchases 103 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 164.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 44,910 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $104.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.16. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $96.29 and a 52-week high of $111.64.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.