Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.30), Zacks reports.

Covestro Stock Down 0.7 %

COVTY stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 1.17. Covestro has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

