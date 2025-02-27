Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Releases Earnings Results

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Crawford United had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 8.79%.
Crawford United Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Crawford United stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $44.55. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256. Crawford United has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average of $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $157.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.69.
Crawford United Company Profile
