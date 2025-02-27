Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Releases Earnings Results

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Crawford United had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 8.79%.

Crawford United Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Crawford United stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $44.55. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256. Crawford United has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average of $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $157.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

