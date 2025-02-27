Croda International (LON:CRDA) Announces Earnings Results

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 142.60 ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Croda International had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%.

Croda International Stock Performance

Shares of CRDA stock traded down GBX 51 ($0.65) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,260 ($41.34). The company had a trading volume of 564,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,928. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 3,025.90 ($38.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,124 ($64.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,269.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,615.40. The stock has a market cap of £4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ian Bull bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,240 ($41.09) per share, for a total transaction of £12,960 ($16,436.27). Also, insider Danuta Gray purchased 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,486 ($44.21) per share, for a total transaction of £20,044.50 ($25,421.05). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 985 shares of company stock worth $3,332,280. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Croda International Company Profile

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world.

