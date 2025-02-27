Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Trading Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.65. Approximately 209,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 121,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 24.24 and a quick ratio of 24.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.91. The company has a market cap of C$699.77 million, a P/E ratio of -14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Cronos Group, headquartered in Toronto, Canada cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through its medicinal brand, Peace Naturals, and its two recreational brands, Cove and Spinach. Although it primarily operates in Canada, Cronos exports medical cannabis to Poland and Germany. In addition, it has entered joint ventures in Israel, Colombia, and Australia to drive further international cultivation and distribution growth.

