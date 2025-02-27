CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $394.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.18 billion, a PE ratio of 773.66, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $385.81 and a 200-day moving average of $333.53. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $3,871,834.47. Following the transaction, the president now owns 389,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,655,968.83. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,613,187.30. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,565 shares of company stock worth $51,038,529. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

