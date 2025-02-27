Crown Wealth Group LLC Invests $701,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $566.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $511.97 and a one year high of $624.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $580.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $577.71.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

