Crown Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 205.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,472 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $70,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

