Crown Wealth Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Crown Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Spotify Technology makes up about 0.7% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,335,575,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP now owns 57,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,132,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective (up previously from $473.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $520.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $356.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.43.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $602.53 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $249.38 and a 1-year high of $652.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $531.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

