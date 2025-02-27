Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 1,033.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,383. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.23.
