Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2025

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.34), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $29.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 million.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 16.7 %

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $992.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $18.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $55,566.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,602 shares in the company, valued at $473,639.92. This represents a 10.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $52,265.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,550.48. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,064 shares of company stock worth $651,225. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

