Denali Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 55,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TNK. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Stock Down 0.8 %

TNK stock opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of -0.43. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $74.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average is $47.36.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 34.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

