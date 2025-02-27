Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,348,000 after acquiring an additional 279,517 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 464,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,205,000 after purchasing an additional 24,499 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 8,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $70.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.47.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $72.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

