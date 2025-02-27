Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $48.39 on Thursday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

