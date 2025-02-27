Denali Advisors LLC Sells 12,900 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in First Busey by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,498,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of First Busey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 201,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

BUSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of BUSE opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.87.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 17.14%. Research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

