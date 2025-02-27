DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Trading Down 7.7% on Disappointing Earnings

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.7% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $17.36. Approximately 1,503,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,320,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.21). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRAY has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15,105.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,972 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,545,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $45,730,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,389,000 after buying an additional 2,054,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,549,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,186,000 after buying an additional 1,975,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 7.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

