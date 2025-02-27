Desjardins Has Lowered Expectations for EQB (TSE:EQB) Stock Price

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$130.00 to C$126.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.27% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on EQB from C$113.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$112.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$130.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$129.00 price objective on shares of EQB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of EQB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$126.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$122.80.
EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.
