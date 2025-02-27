Desjardins Has Lowered Expectations for EQB (TSE:EQB) Stock Price

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$130.00 to C$126.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on EQB from C$113.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$112.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$130.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$129.00 price objective on shares of EQB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of EQB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$126.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$122.80.

Get EQB alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EQB

EQB Trading Down 1.8 %

About EQB

Shares of TSE EQB traded down C$1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$101.39. The company had a trading volume of 38,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,069. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$105.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$103.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. EQB has a one year low of C$78.24 and a one year high of C$114.22.

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.