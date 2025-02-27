Dexterra Group FY2024 EPS Raised by National Bank Financial

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Dexterra Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DXT. Raymond James increased their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

DXT stock opened at C$7.94 on Thursday. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of C$5.13 and a 52 week high of C$8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$505.30 million, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Dexterra Group

In other news, Director Mary Garden acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.83 per share, with a total value of C$28,971.00. Insiders own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

