DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $207-209 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.72 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.850-1.950 EPS.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

NYSE DOCN traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $44.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,927. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.81. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCN. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.27.

Insider Activity

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $132,408.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 379,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,500,573.10. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 517,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,699,920. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,255 shares of company stock valued at $790,163. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

