Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC cut its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 364,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.1% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $9,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,463,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,488,000 after buying an additional 26,011 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sincerus Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 644,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Finally, Daner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,209,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $28.19.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

