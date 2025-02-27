Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Stock Holdings Lifted by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,937,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,322 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for about 13.6% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AWM Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $111,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 141.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 69,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 397,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSU opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.92. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $39.90.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

